Conservatives on Climate Change

Classical liberals are allergic to the issue of climate change. The reason is easy to divine—the only proffered solutions involve coercive regulations or burdensome taxes. The fact that writer Naomi Klein penned a popular book called This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate, which argues that responding to climate change requires dismantling modern capitalism, means that many see the climate crusade, and with justice, as a stalking horse for socialist nostrums.

Yet the unpleasantness of climate change policy and rhetoric cannot be a reason to ignore the issue, just as the fact that some might not like the implications of, say, rising authoritarianism and socialism abroad is no reason to pretend these don’t exist.

Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.

