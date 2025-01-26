Conservatives Have No Interest in Censorship

Eliminating DEI bureaucracies isn’t about curtailing discussions of race.

Donald Trump’s re-election means conservatives will no longer need to walk on egg shells when speaking in public forums (“Cancel Culture Gets Canceled” by Joshua Chaffin, Review, Jan. 18). The progressive pendulum swing to cancel culture and censorship wasn’t confined to a small cadre of far-left flakes. Mainstream Democrats piled on too. Academia, news media, Hollywood and administrators in federal agencies will temper any conservative version of cancel culture or infringement of speech.

Conservatives generally want to be left alone by progressive enforcers of speech. Few on the right are looking to wield institutional weapons that would force the left to self-censor. For progressives who fear that they will have to shut up about pronouns, harassment, climate change or diversity, equity and inclusion, it is a safe bet that conservatives won’t force adoption of a uniformity, inequity and exclusion agenda. There won’t be a Disinformation Governance Bureau to police speech. We can share facts or lies without threat of excommunication and trust Americans to sort out the rubbish as best they can.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal (paywall)

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here. Jesse Arm is the director of external affairs and presidential initiatives at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by skynesher/Getty Images