Conservative Politicians Who Bend the Knee to Woke Norms Fail Us All

Most Canadians don't agree with 'woke' policies — and the Tories don't have to, either

The Canadian public opposes the woke position on both transgender issues and the national past. In fact, there is virtually no difference between Americans, Britons and Canadians, Anglophones or Francophones, on culture war issues. These are the findings of my new Macdonald-Laurier Institute report, The Politics of the Culture Wars in Contemporary Canada.

The results surprised me. Having conducted similar surveys in the United States in 2021 and the United Kingdom in 2022, I was expecting to find the answer to why Canada has charted an internationally-distinctive policy direction on race and gender. While Britain legislated against people being allowed to readily change their sex on their birth certificate, shut down its main gender surgery clinic and conducted a review into sex education in schools, Canada and its provinces have permitted radical teachers, medics and diversity trainers to operate unopposed.

Eric Kaufmann is professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London and an adjunct fellow of the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images