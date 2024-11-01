Comments on the October Employment Report

"As many commentators predicted, the October employment report was quite weak, with a decline in private nonfarm payroll employment and total nonfarm payroll growth only at 12,000. This outcome was somewhat expected given the combination of the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton and strike activity that reduced manufacturing employment. As a result, it is difficult to discern any significant signal regarding the health of the labor market from this report."

- Dan Katz, Manhattan Institute Fellow.

Katz previously served as a senior advisor at the United States Department of the Treasury. He has published widely on economic policy, international affairs, and financial markets in City Journal, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, the Financial Times, Barron’s, National Review, The Hill, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies. For a list of his previous writing at the Manhattan Institute, click here.

Photo by Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images