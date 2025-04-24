Combating Radicalism

Good morning:

This week, MI scholars examined how to push back against the dangerous strain of left-wing radicalism that has captured America’s most powerful institutions—and much of its politics.

In City Journal, Jesse Arm and Charles Fain Lehman argue that the recent assassination attempt on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro—carried out by a man with unmedicated mental illness, out on bail for a violent crime—offers the 2028 presidential contender a moment of reckoning. Shapiro could use the attack to break with his party’s pro-terrorist fringe by backing popular, bipartisan reforms: stronger civil commitment laws, a long-stalled cash bail bill, and aggressive prosecution of antisemitic and other ideologically motivated violence. Shapiro often talks tough, but he has repeatedly folded to pressure from the activist groups that have captured his party—this moment is his chance to lead.

As Ilya Shapiro explains, that same activist pressure helps explain why the epicenter of antisemitism in America has shifted to elite university campuses like Harvard—which have embraced anti-intellectualism and identity politics over merit and education. The Trump administration’s fight with Harvard isn’t just about its weak response to the October 7 attacks in Israel—it’s about a deeper trend toward ideological corruption, bureaucratic bloat, and cultural decay in higher education.

In City Journal, James Copland takes a closer look at one of the more aggressive tools the administration is considering: revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status. Legally, Copland argues, the case may be strong. Under Bob Jones University v. United States, eradicating racial discrimination is a “compelling governmental interest” that can justify such action. But even if the move is legal, Copland cautions, it may be unwise. Section 501(c)(3) of the tax code applies to all nonprofits—not just universities. If the executive can target Harvard today for its stance on Palestine, a future administration could just as easily target any nonprofit for supporting Israel—or for any other politically inconvenient view.

Also this week, in the Wall Street Journal, MI senior fellow Roland Fryer presents new research that sheds light on the roots of America’s deepening political polarization. Fryer asks whether there’s a rational explanation for why people—even when presented with the same facts—often emerge more divided. He finds that prior beliefs shape how individuals interpret information, leading them to double down rather than converge. The implication is stark: even if Americans consumed the same news—rather than sorting into Fox News and MSNBC echo chambers—more information wouldn’t lead to more agreement, but to sharper polarization.

Finally, this newsletter highlights a new report from Eric Kober on NYC’s broken land-use process. Kober highlights two bold reforms—shortened environmental reviews and elimination of council members’ vetoes—that the City Charter Revision should take to jumpstart growth in the Big Apple.

