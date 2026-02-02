College Deans Aren’t Protected by Academic Freedom

Thank you for signing up!

Managerial authority places limits on speech out of necessity.

The University of Arkansas School of Law hired Professor Emily Suski as dean in early January, but promptly rescinded that offer less than a week later based on “feedback from key external stakeholders.”

It turns out that Suski joined a Supreme Court brief arguing that federal law guarantees biological males the right to participate in female sports. That position might seem self-evident in the ivory tower, but in the real world, there’s consensus across the political spectrum that this position is wrong as a matter of law, policy and science.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Washington Post (paywall)

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute. Josh Blackman is an adjunct scholar at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Alberto Menedez Cervero/Getty Images