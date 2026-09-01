Closing Rikers Island Is A Reckoning New York Can’t Avoid

Mayor Mamdani runs out of time for closing the incarceration facility and seems to have no plan for how to proceed.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration has admitted something that’s been obvious for years: there is no chance that New York City can close the Rikers Island jail one year from today, the timeline imposed by the city council in 2019. Dana Kaplan, the city’s “Rikers czar,” acknowledged in late June that “we are not on track to meet” that cutoff.

But while Mamdani’s officials and city councilors have both conceded that “2027 is just not going to happen,” the closure law remains on the books. Presumably, we’ll see legislative action to extend the deadline, but no one has said when, or what new date will be suggested. Certainly, it will have to be after the completion of the replacement jails to be erected in four of the five boroughs. These are presently expected to remain under construction until at least 2032.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire

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Charles Fain Lehman is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and senior editor of City Journal.