City’s Migrant Debit-Card Spending Balloons — as No-Bid Vendor Rakes In a Fortune

In June, I reported that after months of inactivity, City Hall had loaded up its migrant cash-debit cards with another nearly $1.1 million in taxpayer money.

Days later, the Adams administration confirmed it: Gotham taxpayers will spend $2.6 million through the end of the year to add 7,300 families to the existing program, which has served about 900 families since March.

The city considers that “pilot” successful — but still hasn’t released a whiff of data to prove it.

Even if you think it’s a good idea to try giving migrants cash cards instead of direct aid for meals and other basics, the way Adams has gone about it is not the way to do it.

In January, the city inked a no-bid, one-year deal with MoCaFi, a company co-founded by an Adams supporter, to distribute a potentially open-ended amount of money — “above $150 million” — to migrants staying at city hotels.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images