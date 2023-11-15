City Journal Editor Brian C. Anderson Receives Award for Career Achievement

NEW YORK, NY – The Manhattan Institute is pleased to share that City Journal editor Brian C. Anderson received the Fund for American Studies (TFAS) 2023 Thomas L. Phillips Career Achievement Award last night for his remarkable career.

As editor of the cultural and political magazine published by the Manhattan Institute, Anderson has overseen the enormously successful expansion of City Journal’s website, which now receives millions of visits every year. Under his leadership, City Journal has remained one of the nation’s premier public-policy magazines while also expanding its influence with the addition of several new authors and regular contributors such as Heather Mac Donald, Glenn Loury, John Tierney, Abigail Shrier, and Christopher Rufo.

We are immensely grateful for Anderson’s 26 years at City Journal, including 17 years as editor, and we are thrilled to congratulate him on a well-deserved award recognizing his leadership, dedication to journalism, and outstanding career achievements. Anderson received the prestigious honor at the Fund for American Studies' 30th Annual Journalism Awards, during which he spoke movingly of his experience as editor and his vision for the magazine:

“Informed journalism has long been fundamental to City Journal’s project. . .We do many kinds of pieces—detailed policy arguments, philosophical and cultural essays, even an occasional short story. One of the wonders of being an editor of such a publication is working with, and learning from, so many brilliant writers, every day.”

Some of those writers include Manhattan Institute scholars Charles Fain Lehman and Daniel Di Martino, who are also recipients of the 2023 Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship Awards, given by the same organization. These fellowships, awarded to the next generation of top writers, give promising journalists the resources to undertake career-building and influential projects, and City Journal is proud to host their work.

The Manhattan Institute continues to support City Journal’s mission to produce vibrant, original journalism for intelligent and discerning readers. You can view the latest commentary here and the magazine’s current Autumn 2023 issue here.