City Council Power Play Will Make or Break Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoralty

In January, both ends of City Hall will be under new leadership.

The voters chose Zohran Mamdani as the city’s next chief executive. He will run the mayor’s side of the oldest functioning City Hall in the country.

The members of the City Council, however, will elect a new speaker, who will lead the city’s legislature from the building’s opposite wing.

Ahead of that January vote, the neck-and-neck front-runners are Julie Menin, an Upper East Side establishment Democrat considered a relative moderate, and the progressive Crystal Hudson of Brooklyn, the mayor-elect’s ideological fellow traveler.

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Christian Browne is an attorney and adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images