View all Articles
Trump vs. Harvard and the Whole Ivy League. Why the Right Is Winning the Higher Ed Battle
The Ivy League’s presidents are struggling to understand and respond to the moment
Continue watching at FoxNews.com
______________________
Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of America's Cultural Revolution.
Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images