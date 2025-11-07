Cash Is Not King. It’s Cringe.

A friend once complained to me that people would sigh and roll their eyes when she used a credit card to pay for her $3 coffee. This was about a decade ago, and I admit, at the time I silently judged her. What kind of psychopath, I thought to myself, forces everyone in line to wait for their coffee while her credit card transaction is approved?

How times have changed, and I’m not talking about that $3 coffee. Today I feel that same impatience when someone ahead of me rummages through their wallet to find exact change to make a cash purchase. Electronic payments are much faster and have become the norm, even for small purchases.

Now it is cash that carries a social stigma — as this survey of Generation Z consumers makes clear. Conducted in September, it finds that 53% use physical cash only as a last resort, and 29% believe that people who pay with cash are “cringe.” I will ignore the generational insult and focus on the implications of this shift for both consumer behavior and public policy.

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images