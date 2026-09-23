California Democrats Want To Bring Back Racial Discrimination In Education

In Sacramento, identity politics is king.

California lawmakers are obsessed. For decades, they’ve been trying to kill off Proposition 209, which prohibits the state from giving preferential treatment based on race, sex, or ethnicity. They want the power to discriminate — and they can’t understand why voters keep refusing to give it to them.

With all California’s problems — from homelessness to wildfires to a deteriorating infrastructure — one might expect state legislators to spend their time more wisely. But in Sacramento, identity politics is king. Racial preferences — often dressed up as slavery reparations — get priority; real problems don’t.

The latest assault on Proposition 209 was authorized on a strict party-line vote in late August. If approved by the voters, it will make the 30-year-old initiative inapplicable to most aspects of public education — the heart of the initiative. Even this partial repeal would be devastating for California.

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Gail Heriot is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.