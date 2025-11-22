California Clears Path for Gig Unions

Even after the Prop 22 rebuke, California is pushing a system that could standardize schedules and undermine gig work.

In October, California lawmakers passed a bill allowing rideshare drivers to unionize. Under the law, a unionization election can be triggered when just 10 percent of the state's rideshare drivers submit forms expressing preference for a union—and a union can be certified with support from as little as 30 percent of active drivers.

This is a new tactic from union-friendly lawmakers, but the end result is likely to be the same: less flexibility for the very workers who say flexibility is what keeps them in these jobs.

This saga began in 2018, when the California Supreme Court adopted the so-called ABC test for delivery couriers, a far stricter standard for classifying workers as independent contractors. Lawmakers expanded the test to all sectors through the now-infamous Assembly Bill (A.B.) 5 law, making it dramatically harder for Californians to continue working as contractors.

