Breaking Through the Complacency of Violence and Urban Life

This week, our new “Who We Are” series, which introduces City Journal Podcast listeners to some of the motivating principles and key scholars of the Manhattan Institute, features senior fellow Jason L. Riley on the topic of race and meritocracy.

In conversation with fellow Rafael Mangual, Riley discusses how the political Left frames racial disparities to advance a victimhood mentality among Americans, rather than solutions rooted in responsibility, opportunity, and community empowerment.

One of the fruits of a victimhood mentality is the demand that opportunities and resources, including government contracts, be distributed based on race. In City Journal, director of Research Judge Glock and senior fellow Christopher F. Rufo follow up on President’s Trump’s campaign promise to end federal spending on corrosive diversity, equality, and inclusion programs and find that the Small Business Administration continues to award special contracts exclusively to so-called disadvantaged businesses and women-owned small businesses. When the administration says, “no DEI,” it should mean it—and Glock and Rufo show the administration how it can make good on its promise.

Also in City Journal, fellow Heather Mac Donald writes that President Trump’s public reaction to violent lawlessness in the United States is indeed without precedent in recent history. “Never before has a president commented with such urgency on particular acts of crime that otherwise lack conventional political significance,” she writes. The president’s approach may be unusual, but it is clear. And it is perhaps the only way to break through the complacency with which too many cities treat violence and disorder in urban life.

Where the president’s words clarify, too many others attempt to obscure. That’s the flaw in recent news coverage of a U.S. Supreme Court case on the question of which team transgender-identifying athletes should be allowed to play on. Many commentators and reports wrongly assert that transgender-identifying players will have no option at all. In the Wall Street Journal, fellow Colin Wright breaks through the misinformation: Nobody is banned from playing, only from playing for opposite-sex teams.

In the Wall Street Journal, senior fellow Roland Fryer reflects on how he came to appreciate the strategic genius of Martin Luther King’s nonviolent resistance as a method of social change. The same logic, Fryer writes, applies to today’s immigration protests, which are likely to lose support as they become belligerent and violent.

Finally, be sure the check out Paulson policy analyst Carolyn Gorman’s video breaking down some of the key findings of her recent research. A preview: It turns out, universal mental health screenings in schools do not improve mental health or academic outcomes and often lead to over-diagnosis and overtreatment.

