Beyond Anti-DEI: The Case for a Durable Civil Rights Compromise

Conservative victories against racial preferences may be short-lived without addressing all forms of discrimination

In just a few short years, the tides have turned against racial preferences, in areas ranging from college admissions to corporate hiring. The Supreme Court has taken a far more skeptical stance toward the practice. The second Trump administration has launched an all-out war on DEI, which stands for the once-popular euphemism "diversity, equity, and inclusion."

These moves align federal policy with public opinion, the principles of nondiscrimination and meritocracy, and the actual text of our key antidiscrimination laws. But their supporters should ask what comes next—how to maintain these victories in the years and decades ahead as political winds inevitably shift.

In a new report for the Manhattan Institute, I review how we got here and ask what a durable compromise on civil-rights law might look like. I propose ways to fight racial bias, regardless of group targeted, while encouraging the use of transparent, objective, fair processes.

Robert VerBruggen is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images