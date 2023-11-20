Betsy DeVos Joins Manhattan Institute Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, NY – The Manhattan Institute has announced the appointment of former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to its Board of Trustees.

“Throughout her career in public life, whether as a visionary philanthropist or a dedicated public servant, Secretary Betsy DeVos has been a champion of individual liberty, economic opportunity, and the rule of law,” said Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam. “For decades, she has worked tirelessly to provide all families with access to high-quality educational options, regardless of zip code, color, or creed. We are honored and delighted to have her on our board, and deeply grateful to have her courage, tenacity, and wisdom as we work to advance our shared ideals.”

Raised in Holland, Michigan, DeVos is the nation’s leading advocate for education freedom. For more than thirty years, she has worked with elected officials, grassroots activists, and civic leaders to make the case for public policy reforms that can unlock the enormous potential of America’s rising generations, efforts that have yielded new educational choices in more than 25 states. As the 11th U.S. Secretary of Education from 2017 to 2021, DeVos worked tirelessly to reform federal education policy across many fronts, from ensuring safe and orderly classrooms to defending the due process rights of students enrolled in higher education to expanding access to innovative educational options for students of all ages. Closer to home, she and her family have dedicated themselves to revitalizing the Grand Rapids area, a community increasingly known throughout the Midwest for its cultural vitality and high quality of life. DeVos is also an accomplished business leader, having served as Chairman of The Windquest Group, a privately held investment and management firm based in Michigan. She is the former chair of the American Federation for Children, The Philanthropy Roundtable, and the Michigan Republican Party.

“The Manhattan Institute has helped lead the charge in advancing policy prescriptions that affect real people, whether promoting safer cities, a colorblind meritocracy, or education freedom for all,” said Betsy DeVos. “As MI approaches its 50th anniversary, I look forward to working with my fellow board members to ensure MI’s impact is even more profound in its second half-century.”

Betsy is a graduate of Calvin College and is married to entrepreneur, philanthropist and community activist Dick DeVos. Together, they have four children and thirteen grandchildren.