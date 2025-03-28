Bell To Bell, Rents, and Polling

Rent Freeze Politics Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images It may be the most popular, populist thing the mayor can do with the stroke of a pen: freeze the rent for more than a million New Yorkers in rent-regulated — about 44% of all rental units in the city. That promise helped Bill de Blasio get elected in 2013, and he delivered the city's first-ever rent freeze in 2015 — further distorting the housing market, and doing nothing to avert the current housing crisis. Now the candidates of the left — Zohran Mamdani, Jessica Ramos, and Michael Blake — are all promising to freeze the rent while they work to build more housing. This is instant relief for voters — and while the landlord may be less likely to fix a leak, that may be a tradeoff worth making. Meanwhile, every candidate is also promising to build big: hundreds of thousands of units. But building takes time, and while rents are likely to stabilize as supply and demand balance, rents are unlikely to go down. “Voters are asking ‘what can candidates do for me right now?’” said Cea Weaver, director of New York State Tenant Bloc, to POLITICO. “A lot of new construction is maybe good for the city, but on a case-by-case basis, it’s hard to believe it’ll make a difference in your life.” Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, is taking the opposite direction: he now says the rent reforms of 2019 went too far — especially as they relate to limiting rent increases tied to repairs. Mamdani and Lander responded that Cuomo has “no principles,” while Myrie stands by the rent laws he voted for in Albany, POLITICO reports. The “unintended consequences” of the rent reforms were quite obvious, writes the industry publication The Real Deal. Mayor on Involuntary Removals Mayor Eric Adams holds an in-person media availability. City Hall. Monday, March 24, 2025. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office. The City Council released a report on how often people are taken to hospitals against their will during mental health crises. They said it’s hard to tell if the policy is working because the data is incomplete, but noted that people of color are being removed at higher rates than others, and that most removals actually happened inside private homes, not streets. Mayor pushed back: "We are not going to say, hey, this person needs to be involuntarily removed, but hold on, they're Black, so we're not going to do it, they're Hispanic, we're not going to do it. they're white, we're not going to do it. That's not the way this game is done. If you want to play that analysis, look at the ethnicity of those who are being majorly impacted," the mayor said. "We're going to go where the issue is, and we're not going to play race politics. Where the services are, we're going to go to. And those who are part of this analysis, they need to move out of the sterilizing environment of the City Council Chamber, and they need to go and do what we do, go on the subway system, look at the population in need. We're going to respond to that need." What's Next For Governor Gov. Kathy Hochul at a press conference surrounded by NY District Attorneys. Photo credit: Governor's Office Deadline to agree on the state budget is April 1, but there is still no agreement on Gov. Hochul's big-ticket items: making involuntary removal easier by changing mental health laws, reforming discovery laws, finding ways to fund billions of dollars for MTA fixes, and banning face masks. A bright spot -- there is agreement on banning cell phones at schools from "bell-to-bell." More on that later. On The Campaign Trail From Left: Andrew Cuomo, Adrienne Adams, Eric Adams, Brad Lander, Scott Stringer, Zellnor Myrie, Jessica Ramos, Zohran Mamdani, Michael Blake, Whitey Tilson. Photos via Getty Images.