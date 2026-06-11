At Today’s University, “A” is the “Average”

Good morning:

University grading practices deserve a failing score.

In a new paper for the Manhattan Institute, Neetu Arnold digs into the history of grade inflation, by which academic institutions boost students’ grades without an accompanying improvement in achievement or course mastery. There is an established culture of grade inflation at American colleges and universities, even at top institutions that are supposed to be the best of the best, and purportedly the most challenging. But at Harvard, A’s and A-minuses account for 85% of all letter grades. At Yale, that figure was 79% in recent years.

Part of the problem is the corrosive relationship between the grades issued by professors and the class evaluations issued by students. Another problem is that many students enter college without adequate academic preparation, putting additional strain on faculty and their attempt to maintain high standards.

Some institutions do seem desperate to improve their reputation and maintain the value of their degrees. Harvard—home of the famed professor of government Harvey Mansfield, who issued two grades to his students, an official grade that went on a college transcript and a true grade that represented what the student should have earned—announced last month it will cap the number of A’s to 20% of letter grades awarded in a course. And other institutions are racing to reinstate standardized testing requirements for applicants in an effort to improve the quality and preparedness of their student body.

In addition to other suggestions made in the new paper, Arnold has another, novel suggestion for combating grade inflation: an inflation-adjusted GPA. This new tool would reformulate a student’s GPA in such a way that adjusts for the differences in grading strictness (or leniency) across courses and over a student’s academic career. Employers, graduate schools, and other audiences would immediately understand, from one statistic, each student’s academic performance in a way that is not contaminated by grade inflation or easy courses. Check out her full report below.

Also in this newsletter, MI president Reihan Salam writes about young American Muslims today and the two ideological tendencies he sees “within the American Muslim population that are distinct in their character, different in their dangers, and yet mutually reinforcing.” The essay is an essential read for understanding the appeal among some of Islamism, a revolutionary ideology that collapses the distinction between religious authority and political power; and Third Worldism, an anti-Zionist, anti-West, anti-capitalist fusion that appeals to secular young Muslims who otherwise appear highly integrated into American society.

In City Journal, fellow Carolyn D. Gorman warns that New York residents and political leaders alike are at risk of normalizing mental illness-related violence in such a way that lets officials avoid all accountability and also leaves the mentally ill to deteriorate on the street.

Also in City Journal, investigative reporter Stu Smith reports on the recent public panel hosted by the “community defense” subgroup of the Democratic Socialists of America. As Smith reports, members of DSA organizations are highly concerned with maintaining their tax-advantaged status. But with some of their security preparation bordering on arguably illegal activity, they may be putting their larger political mission at risk.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director