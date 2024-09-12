At Some Elite Universities, Affirmative Action Ruling Leaves Little Impact on Racial Makeup, Prompting Scrutiny

'It looks to me like Yale is deliberately sending a message that it doesn't intend to comply with the law,' expert tells Free Beacon

In the wake of the Supreme Court's affirmative action ban, several elite universities released breakdowns of their incoming freshman classes that showed virtually no change in racial composition. Experts say that's likely because the schools are sidestepping federal law.

Harvard University, Yale University, Princeton University, Duke University, and the University of Pennsylvania all argued as the case unfolded that they would see a substantial decline in black and Hispanic enrollment without affirmative action. Now, roughly one year after the Supreme Court outlawed the practice, their latest enrollment numbers show a slight drop—or no drop at all.

For University of San Francisco law professor Gail Heriot, who sits on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, that's likely because the schools are continuing to factor race into their admissions decisions in apparent violation of the law. Heriot singled out Yale, noting that the Ivy League school saw a 6-percent drop in Asian students in its 2028 class and no change in black enrollment. Prior to the Supreme Court case, SFFA v. Harvard, Yale faced a federal investigation and lawsuit for discriminating against Asian-American students.

______________________

Lexi Boccuzzi is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by John Coletti/Getty Images