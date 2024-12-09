Anti-Israel Radicals Throw Urine-Filled Mason Jars Through University of Michigan Regent’s Window

‘This is the third time that I—and now my family—have been the target of these Klan-like tactics,’ Jewish regent Jordan Acker wrote

Anti-Israel radicals smashed a University of Michigan regent’s window and painted "Divest" and "Free Palestine" on his wife’s car early Monday morning—the third time he’s faced such vandalism this year.

Jordan Acker, a Jewish regent, said two mason jars filled with urine thrown through his window woke up him, his wife, and his three young daughters. The paint on his wife’s car also included a red triangle, a symbol commonly used by Hamas.

"This is the third time that I—and now my family—have been the target of these Klan-like tactics," Acker wrote on Instagram. "We all need to call out this cowardly act attacking my family and my home for what it truly is—terrorism."

The University of Michigan also released a statement Monday, calling the incident a "clear act of antisemitic intimidation."

"The University of Michigan condemns these criminal acts in the strongest possible terms. They are abhorrent and, unfortunately, just the latest in a number of incidents where individuals have been harassed because of their work on behalf of the university," the statement read. "This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We call on our community to come together in solidarity and to firmly reject all forms of bigotry and violence."

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Washington Free Beacon

Lexi Boccuzzi is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute. Jessica Costescu is a staff writer for the Washington Free Beacon.

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images