Another NYC Subway Shooting Victim

Good morning: Just after noon on Saturday, 26-year-old Darrel Rodriguez was shot and killed on a New York City subway while commuting home to University Heights from his job as a security guard. As of Wednesday afternoon, when family and friends began sharing their stories about their lost loved one, Rodriguez’s killer, a masked and hooded gunman, remained at large. How did NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani spend his first public address following the shooting? As senior fellow Nicole Gelinas writes in City Journal, Mamdani spent Monday morning at a campaign-style event celebrating new childcare slots, mentioning the killing only after being prompted by a reporter who was present. It was the seventh subway murder this year, in a system where felony assaults are nearly double their 2019 level. Mamdani’s focus on affordability has been good politics so far, Gelinas notes, but voters’ patience with disorder in the subway and preventable execution-style killings in public spaces will not last forever. Mamdani has argued that “quality of life” issues should not be seen as a right-wing concern, and that “if politics cannot deliver on the block” where people live, voters have little reason to trust it in other areas of life. In a new issue brief, MI scholars John Ketcham and Sean Speer take the mayor at his word, offering 50 practical ideas to improve everyday life in New York and restore the city’s promise of opportunity. Drawing on years of Manhattan Institute scholarship, the broad recommendations include legalizing more two-family homes, ending parking mandates, hiring more police officers, fixing Rikers rather than closing it, and making buses faster as opposed to free. They also propose requiring principals to intervene early when children miss school, as an essential way to combat absenteeism. If the mayor adopts these proposals to promote economic opportunity, affordability, family life, public order, and competent government, the authors write, “we will welcome it.” Meanwhile, the sexual-assault allegations against seven Cornell fraternity members have turned into a national referendum on campus life and Greek fraternal organizations. Unfortunately, many journalists and politicians have treated the allegations as established fact. Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for closing the “voluntary intoxication loophole” and appointed Attorney General Letitia James to reinvestigate. MI investigative reporter Christina Buttons warns in The Daily Wire that expanding the definition of assault to cover “bad sex” has dangerous consequences. Buttons reports that data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey do not support the claim that the U.S. is experiencing a rape epidemic. What has increased, however, “is the range of experiences now described as nonconsensual. Spearheaded by activists, these expanded definitions—and the subsequent encouragement of women to reinterpret past experiences through them—has created serious consequences for individuals, society, and now potentially also the legal meanings of rape and sexual assault.” At Columbia University, two students, Nikos Mohammadi and Christina Ma, made a related argument in the student publication Sundial. Among the arguments in their essay, the students wrote that it infantilizes women to suggest that sex is not permissible if a woman later comes to feel, after consenting in the moment, that the sexual experience was regretful. In other words, they write, freedom includes the “freedom to make bad decisions.” The response was vicious. As Adam Lehodey reports in City Journal, they faced a flood of online abuse, and a campus “free speech” group canceled an event over their column. Mohammadi told Lehodey that skepticism about the case “was a little taboo on campus, and the point is it shouldn’t be taboo.” About a dozen people privately thanked him, and Sundial has defended the decision to publish the column. Finally, DOGE has largely vanished from the headlines, but director of research Judge Glock argues that its legacy is real. While the press fixated on Elon Musk’s larger-than-life promises, the fact is the federal civil service shrank by more than 270,000 employees, or 12 percent. That is the fastest decline in federal employment since the end of World War II. Whatever one thinks of how it got there, Glock writes, DOGE accomplished what many thought impossible: it beat the bureaucracy. Continue reading for all these insights and more. Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director

Manhattan Institute