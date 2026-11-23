Spartan Securities and other petitioners were victims of fraud because they unknowingly vouched for a fraudulent shell company in a public securities context. The SEC convicted them for those misstatements. Those misstatements were given to federal regulators, not investors or potential investors, so there were no victims. Nevertheless, the SEC fined them civil penalties and over $100k in “disgorgement,” which is supposed to be for the benefit of victims.

Spartan Securities challenged the fine as an unlawful disgorgement because there were no victims who relied on the misstatements and then given money to Spartan Securities. Traditionally at common law, there is a vague but important distinction between law and equity. Sometimes there are “legal” proceedings that can result in penalties (think punitive fines), and sometimes there are equitable proceedings for “fairness” that can result in other types of assessments, including disgorging ill-gotten gains for the benefit of victims. The Eleventh Circuit issued a strange ruling that the disgorgement was a brand-new type of equitable assessment that didn't require victims, going against the traditional rules of equity.

Now on petition for Supreme Court review, the Manhattan Institute has filed a brief in support. We argue that the Court should grant review to clarify a question: is the SEC's use of disgorgement a legal or an equitable remedy? If it is equitable, then it should be assessed for the benefit of victims. But if it is not assessed for the benefit of victims, then it should be considered a legal remedy. These distinctions matter when it comes to questions about the right to trial by jury and whether prejudgment interest can be awarded. The Court should grant review to clarify the confusion in the circuit courts.

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Trevor Burrus is a legal policy fellow at Manhattan Institute.

James R. Copland is a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute and director of Legal Policy.

With thanks to associate Eleanor Wachtel