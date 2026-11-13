Eric Smith was embroiled in proceedings before the SEC for more than seven years before he was finally able to reach a federal court. Before the Sixth Circuit, he argued that the agency's imposition of a $130,000 fine against him violated both Article III and his Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial. The Sixth Circuit recognized that Smith probably had a jury trial claim, but it then held that the court was forbidden from considering it because he had not presented the argument to the SEC first.

Now on petition for Supreme Court review, Smith is asking the Court to clarify whether he was obliged to raise the issue to the SEC when doing so would have been futile. The SEC has no expertise or competence to adjudicate Smith’s structural constitutional objections, and it had repeatedly rejected similar arguments before. Moreover, the agency has obvious incentives to reject challenges to its own structure.

The Manhattan Institute has filed a brief in support of Smith's petition. We argue it was reasonable for Smith to decline to raise arguments the agency would clearly reject. Courts of appeals are split over whether parties are ever required to administratively exhaust constitutional challenges to an agency’s own statutory structure, given agencies’ general lack of specialized competence to address such arguments. Congress enacted exhaustion requirements to facilitate fair and efficient decision-making, not to erect wooden barriers to constitutional rights that only a bureaucrat could love. Disagreement and confusion as to when exhaustion is required risks unintentional forfeiture of constitutional rights in some circuits and unnecessary, wasteful expense in others. The Court should grant the petition.

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Trevor Burrus is a legal policy fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

James R. Copland is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and director of Legal Policy.