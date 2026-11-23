Missionaries of Saint John the Baptist is a religious organization in Park Hills, Kentucky, that is seeking to build a modest devotional grotto on its own property. Modeled on the Marian shrine at Lourdes, France, the grotto would feature a plaza of roughly 17 by 39 feet. The local zoning board approved the project and found it would cause no harm to the area's health, safety, or general welfare. Two neighboring homeowners nonetheless challenged the approval in court. The Kentucky Court of Appeals and Supreme Court ultimately blocked the grotto on the ground that it would violate the local zoning ordinance.

The Supreme Court has granted review to determine whether barring the grotto imposes a "substantial burden" on religious exercise under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, or RLUIPA. Congress enacted RLUIPA to protect religious institutions from discriminatory and unduly burdensome land-use regulations. The Kentucky Supreme Court, however, applied a narrow four-factor test drawn from the Sixth Circuit's decision in Livingston Christian Schools v. Genoa Charter Township. It held that the inability to build did not impose a "substantial burden" on the Missionaries' religious exercise in part because the group might build a smaller shrine elsewhere on the property and because the Missionaries knew about the zoning ordinance in advance, making the burden "self-imposed."

Manhattan Institute and Napa Legal Institute have filed an amicus brief supporting the Missionaries. The brief argues that RLUIPA was enacted to prevent zoning regulations and processes from blocking religious institutions' use of their own property. Churches and other faith groups should not be forced to shrink or relocate their structures because a few neighbors invoke zoning laws to stop development. Nor should courts, in deciding whether a land-use regulation imposes a "substantial burden," second-guess a religious group's judgment about where and how large its devotional structures should be.

Courts are divided over what counts as a "substantial burden" in RLUIPA cases. The Livingston test lets governments defeat claims by pointing to alternative sites or hypothetical smaller projects, which often leaves the statute with little practical force. The Third Circuit's recent decision in Anash, Inc. v. Borough of Kingston offers a better framework. Under Anash, a regulation that prevents religious use of property otherwise available for it is a "substantial burden," regardless of feasible alternatives. The Supreme Court should hold that barring a religious structure on a religious institution's own property constitutes a "substantial burden," reject the Livingston test, and vacate the Kentucky Supreme Court's decision.

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

John Ketcham is a legal policy fellow and director of Cities at Manhattan Institute.