America’s Human Capital Is Eroding

America is having a collective freakout about jobs — specifically, that soon AI will do everything and leave everyone unemployable. This concern is not necessarily misplaced, but it is better understood as part of a larger worry: that one of the country’s most critical resources, human capital, is eroding.

A large, diverse and highly skilled labor force is what made the US an economic powerhouse. Now both the stock and value of its human capital is degrading, and almost no one is doing anything to stop it.

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images