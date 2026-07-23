All About Data Centers

Good morning:

As quickly as the American data center building boom appeared, a counterreaction assembled, capitalizing on anxiety over the new technology and its transformation of communities and economies.

At the Manhattan Institute, we have documented some of the real benefits of data center construction but have also acknowledged political challenges that champions of this industry face.

Last week, in our own backyard, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order implementing the first statewide ban on new data centers, prohibiting state lawmakers from approving the environmental permits necessary for large facilities. The executive order pauses construction on new data centers for one year. So, at least in New York, the ban is supposed to be temporary.

But as investigative analyst Stu Smith reports in City Journal, resistance to data centers has become an effective left-wing rallying point that is spreading nationwide. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) link opposition to data centers, and the technological and economic booms they seem to promise, to their broader “anti-imperialist” goals. For DSA chapters in Seattle, Washington D.C., Arizona, and elsewhere, data centers are another tool for American hegemony that must be resisted because, in the words of one activist Smith quotes, “whoever controls technologies maintains military and economic domination in the world.” For the DSA, that dominance is an abhorrence.

DSA activists are not the only people skeptical of AI and data centers, however. As senior fellow Allison Schrager writes in Bloomberg, we can likely expect more moratoriums on new data centers in the short term. These bans certainly reduce economic growth because they slow down development and economic activity but, as Schrager explains, that may be part of the point. Americans generally want to slow down unusual, new, and possibly threatening technologies, so the fear is understandable. But Americans may be trading the illusion of control for very real economic and geopolitical consequences.

The construction and operation of AI data centers rely, like all engines of economic growth, on staggering amounts of energy—natural gas, oil, coal, electricity. In City Journal, contributing editor Mark P. Mills shows how both the AI boom and the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz expose that the much-vaunted transition to renewable energy is largely an illusion. Worldwide use of natural gas and coal is far greater than two decades ago. Global oil use per capita is almost unchanged. In fact, “The only consequential structural change in energy markets over the past two decades,” writes Mills, “has been the emergence of the United States as the world’s biggest producer and exporter of natural gas and oil.” If there is a change in energy production to respond to the new global realities of constrained shipping in the Middle East and increased demand driven by AI, the energy transition of the future may be to a more familiar form: nuclear.

Meanwhile, back in New York, lawmakers are ignoring another serious challenge. The state comptroller warned again this week that New York State is not prepared to close its significant budget gap before next year. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli finds that “[i]ncreased spending pressure continues to strain the State’s ability to find structural budget balance and puts into question the State’s future ability to make important investments.” In the New York Post, fellow Ken Girardin lays out some of the state’s largest expenditures and warns New Yorkers to prepare this summer before the coming fall.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director