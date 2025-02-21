Adrienne Adams Is in Thrall to the Antisemitic Left — and Unfit to Be Our Mayor

Adrienne Adams, the current New York City Council speaker, will soon jump into this year’s mayoral race, rumor has it.

Adams, who is about to be term-limited out of office, joined other elected officials this week at Gov. Hochul’s office to discuss removing Mayor Eric Adams (no relation) from his post.

The speaker herself condemned the mayor in no faint terms on Monday, calling for him to resign over the “scandal, selfishness and embarrassment” his federal bribery charges and notorious personnel issues have brought the city.

She would be joining the mayoral race at a time when antisemitism continues to gain a frightening foothold in Gotham.

On Tuesday, an anti-Israel mob targeted one of the city’s densest and most visible Jewish communities in Borough Park, Brooklyn. Rioters banged drums, shouted pro-Hamas slogans and chanted “Zionists go to hell” as they waved Palestinian flags, their faces hidden behind keffiyeh scarves.

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images