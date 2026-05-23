Abigail Spanberger Vetoes Mandatory Collective Bargaining, Defying Virginia Unions

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The surprising move saves taxpayers from a steep bill—for now.

Since a Democratic trifecta took control of Virginia's government in the 2025 election, two longtime progressive labor policy priorities have been front and center: repealing the state's right-to-work law and mandating public sector collective bargaining. Now, less than six months into the Democratic reign in Richmond, pro-union forces have come away empty handed. While unions may be disappointed, Virginia taxpayers have new reason to celebrate.

They also have an unlikely person to thank, at least for the moment: Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who vetoed collective bargaining legislation last week.

The drama traces back to the campaign trail. Then-candidate Abigail Spanberger secured the Democratic nomination amid strong support for unions. She even managed to secure the endorsement of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association—a police union that had largely supported GOP candidates in recent elections—over Republican candidate Winsome Sears, further underscoring Spanberger's pro-union appeal.

Continue reading the entire piece here at Reason

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C. Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow for the Manhattan Institute.