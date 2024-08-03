A Yale Researchers ‘Hot Mic’ Gaff Reveals the Academy’s Woke Bias

Is it possible that snarky, elite academics, who support extreme criminal justice reforms, privately mock and disdain the actual experiences of minorities and other vulnerable New Yorkers?

Last week, Ryan McNeil, Director of Harm Reduction Research at Yale’s School of Medicine, inadvertently answered that question.

As part of his funded “research” on safe injection sites, McNeil spoke via Yale University Zoom with Shawn Hill, co-founder of the Greater Harlem Coalition, which supports treatment access for drug addicts.

But after the hour-long interview, a hot mic recording caught McNeil and his colleague lambasting Hill for recommending the researchers engage with actual Harlemites about the effects of increased local drug activity. “Rather than talking to people like me, a talking head, on the street impact,” Hill urged, “go and find out what people say.”

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images