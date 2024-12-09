A Tale of Two Cities: Sanctuary City Dems Must Choose Between Americans or Illegal Immigrants

New York City and Chicago highlight massive Democrat division on illegal immigration

The stark realities of illegal immigration have become impossible to ignore in America’s largest cities, where progressive leadership has long championed sanctuary policies, but the time of reckoning is here. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently made waves with his candid remarks about the burden illegal immigrant criminals have placed on his city.

His stated willingness to work with incoming border czar Tom Homan signals a growing acknowledgment among Democrats that their current approach is politically toxic after the 2024 election showed record numbers of Hispanic and Asian Americans in urban centers voting Republican and rejecting open borders. Meanwhile, in Chicago, residents have expressed outrage over their progressive mayor's decision to protect illegal immigrant criminals.

The contrasting statements of these two Democratic mayors reflect a broader, defining moment for the Democratic Party: Will they work to remove criminal illegal immigrants or continue defending policies that shelter them at the expense of taxpayers and innocent victims?

Continue reading the entire piece here at FoxNews.com

______________________

Daniel Di Martino is a graduate fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a Ph.D. student in economics at Columbia University, and the founder of the Dissident Project, a speakers’ bureau for young immigrants from socialist countries.

Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images