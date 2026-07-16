A Step-by-Step Guide to AI in Schools — How Much to Use and When

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Weber: Let artificial intelligence help build critical thinking in elementary school, teach AI literacy in MS, use it for personalized learning in HS

Every few years, a new technology enters schools. Television beamed lessons from the best teachers into classrooms. Computers and the internet gave students access to a wealth of information, right at their fingertips. Interactive whiteboards, tablets and Chromebooks were sold as the future of education.

Now, it is artificial intelligence. And educators must ask: What does this innovation help students learn that they couldn’t without it?

Unlike previous classroom technologies, generative AI can perform the very thinking that many lessons are designed to develop. It can write essays, solve problems, summarize readings and produce analyses that students are meant to do themselves.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The 74

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Jennifer Weber is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute.