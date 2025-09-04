A Simple Solution to Chicago’s Violent Crime Problem: More Cops

Good morning:

This week, Manhattan Institute scholars returned to our roots and took a close look at crime and standard of living issues in New York City and other great American cities.

Fellow Rafael A. Mangual wrote about how anti-social behavior in public places—like smoking on a subway car or playing excessively loud music—is always backed up by the threat of force, for UnHerd. These incidents make it clear that there is a false dichotomy between “violent” and “non-violent” crimes. What makes many crimes “non-violent” is the fact that no one has challenged the perpetrator.

Still, violent crime persists, as the highly deadly Labor Day weekend in Chicago shows. In the Wall Street Journal, senior fellow Jason L. Riley writes that the Chicago mayor’s insistence that more police officers is an “antiquated” crime-fighting strategy is flat wrong. The empirical data prove that increased police presence saves lives, and cities like Chicago particularly benefit from additional officers, where murder victims are overwhelmingly black.

Seemingly small changes in technology and policy can have major consequences for city dwellers. Driverless cars may be popular in Los Angeles but senior fellow Nicole Gelinas warns against the cheap and frictionless adoption of driverless cars in New York City. In a column for the New York Times, Gelinas reminds readers of how the introduction of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft slowed traffic flow, replaced public transportation, and disrupted the economics of the taxi business.

In City Journal, former MI senior fellow Jonathan Lesser evaluates New York’s new energy plan that seeks to move the state toward electrification and zero emissions. His assessment: The plan is based on dubious assumptions and non-existent technologies, and all this “bureaucratic make-believe” will lead to very real devastations in New York’s economy.

Also in City Journal, director of constitutional studies Ilya Shapiro took a high-level look at the nationwide injunctions against the Trump administration. In response to these rulings, President Trump has soured on the originalist Federalist Society. But Shapiro warns that the president’s frustration is misplaced. The judiciary is in undeniably better shape than it was prior to the first Trump administration, and the president should be proud of his legacy of judicial appointments.

Finally, in a new video, Rafael A. Mangual breaks down the three things the next mayor of New York City must do to ensure the NYPD is fully staffed, highly motivated, and strongly supported.

