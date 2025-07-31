A Mass Shooting in New York City

Good morning:

On Monday evening, a gunman shot and killed four people, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, in the heart of New York City’s financial and cultural life. NYC is our home, and we are committed to making the city and the people who live here safe, prosperous, and free. We reject lawless and civil terrorism in all its forms. As we wrote immediately after the event, “For too long, New York’s political class has flirted with fantasies of defunding or disarming the very institutions that stand between order and chaos. That experiment in posturing has cost us too much already.”

We extend our deepest condolences to Officer Islam’s family and friends, and the family and friends of the other victims of this senseless, nihilistic attack. At the Manhattan Institute, we will continue to press forward, defending our city and civilization and forcing the specter of lawlessness into retreat.

This week, senior fellow Nicole Gelinas wrote in the New York Times that mayoral candidate Zohrab Mamdani’s “city-owned grocery stores” proposal is so light on details that it raises broader questions about the practicality of an assertive socialist agenda.

Senior fellow Gregory Conti takes a closer look at the coalition behind the Mamdani victory and what it means for wokeness, in First Things. Wokeness may have peaked generally, but it lives on among “squeezed strivers”—creatives, professionals, and knowledge-workers who do not believe their social and economic standing reflects their value. Mamdani’s vision of culture and economics flatters an aspirant clerical class’s moralism, and validates their financial complaints.

At City Journal, director of education policy John D. Sailer published the results of his investigation into how faculty search committees at George Mason University, Virginia’s largest public university, modified their search processes to make what they called “diversity hires.”

And Paulson policy analyst Carolyn D. Gorman writes that President Trump’s recent executive order cracking down on homelessness, especially among those with severe mental illness, must be paired with the repeal of a Medicaid provision known as the “Institutions for Mental Diseases (IMD) exclusion,” which barred federal reimbursement for care provided in psychiatric hospitals.

This week, the Research team at MI published a new report by senior fellow Andy Smarick that explains why affinity bias may be responsible for so many top jobs going to graduates of the same few elite schools. Public universities and public law schools produce top talent, but many of the people making hiring decisions for elite institutions stick with what they know, the Ivy League schools and the circles that they come from themselves.

Finally, check out our latest episode of MI’s “Tech in the City” series, with fellow Danny Crichton. He discusses the national security threat posed by North Korean IT workers who are infiltrating U.S. companies through remote work.

