A How-To Guide to Dismantling the Education Department

Education Department oversees three areas that must be addressed separately, including $1.6 trillion in student loans

There is a tingle of fear in any corporation whenever the words "restructuring," "merger," "acquisition" or "hostile takeover" spread through the office. Employees work on their resumes, whisper about projected layoffs and assess their options.

We’re seeing the same phenomenon unfold right now in our nation’s capital. Since taking over last month, President Donald Trump has promised to blitz through federal departments to roll back waste, cut ideological programs and return fiscal sanity to American governance. While Republican presidents have long promised to "reduce the size of government," they have usually failed to do so — the bureaucracy always wins. This time might be different.

The second Trump administration has been surprisingly aggressive in its efforts to reform federal agencies, including a controlled demolition of USAID and an audacious buyout plan for government employees. And Elon Musk, leader of the president’s Department of Government Efficiency, has a long track record of successful, and sometimes extreme, cost-cutting. When Musk took over Twitter, for example, he fired 80% of the employees, and at the same time managed to improve the product and increase its profitability.

Continue reading the entire piece here at FoxNews.com

______________________

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of America's Cultural Revolution. This piece is adapted from City Journal.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images