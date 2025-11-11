A 50-Year Mortgage? It’s Not a Terrible Idea

America has a problem with mortgage rates. After decades of them mostly falling, the rate for a 30-year mortgage is stubbornly hovering above 6%, more than twice what it was just a few years ago. That makes it harder not only for first-time homebuyers to afford loans, but also for existing homeowners with cheap mortgages to move. The result is a depressed supply of housing and a less mobile population.

Enter President Donald Trump with a proposed solution that both the left and the right seem to hate: the 50-year mortgage. Much as it pains me to ruin this rare moment of bipartisan harmony, I do not think that a 50-year mortgage is a terrible idea.

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images