6 Ways President Trump Can Fight Antisemitism from Day 1

New Trump administration has plenty of tools at its disposal to combat antisemitism

The Oct. 7 massacre revealed big problems with our institutions of higher education, particularly the so-called elite ones. It’s amazing that the heart of antisemitism in America lies on campus, among the most educated and progressive people in the country. And yet that’s where calls for the annihilation of Israel began even before the IDF went into Gaza – which has exposed the deep rot in academia.

As Bill Ackman put it in a revelatory essay the day Harvard president Claudine Gay resigned, antisemitism is the "canary in the coal mine," a warning about larger issues. This "oldest hatred" is always a leading indicator of assorted underlying pathologies, and here that means everything from cancel culture to ideological indoctrination, intellectual corruption to moral decay.

We’ve seen a subversion of the core mission of universities to seek truth and develop human knowledge, and of classical liberal values like free speech, due process and equality under the law. It’s been a shift from education to activism.

Continue reading the entire piece here at FoxNews.com

______________________

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images