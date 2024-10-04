What's Really Happening at the Border

On this week's episode of The Glenn Show, Glenn Loury is joined by Manhattan Institute fellow and soon-to-be economist Daniel Di Martino. Daniel gives a brief version of his story and that of Venezuela under Chavez. He then explains what he sees as the domestic and foreign pressures on our immigration system. Below you will find the YouTube and Spotify links to watch and listen to the episode.

Follow Glenn Loury at The Glenn's Show on Spotify

Subscribe for more at glennloury.substack.com