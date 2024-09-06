View all Podcasts Back to The Glenn Show
September 6th, 2024

What's Holding Back Black Boys & Men?

On this week's episode of the Glenn show, Glenn Loury is joined by Harry Holzer, a distinguished labor economist. They discuss a set of interrelated issues that are holding many black boys and men back: K-12 education and vocational training, employment and apprenticeship, and incarceration. Below you will find the YouTube and Spotify links to watch and listen to the episode.

