On this week's episode of The Glenn Show, Glenn Loury, Randall Kennedy, and Renu Mukherjee examine why the Supreme Court carved out an exception for military academies in their prohibition on race-based affirmative action in higher education in Students for Fair Admissions. Below you will find the YouTube and Spotify links to watch and listen to the episode.

