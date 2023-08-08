The Last Optimist: The Impossible Dream of EVs for Everyone, Part 4 of 4

The refrain, the claim, from EV and green-tech advocates is that EVs and the massive alternative energy subsidies will free us from “our geopolitical adversaries” and the “manipulation of the price of oil.” Instead, supply chain realities show just how profoundly misguided those claims are.

About The Last Optimist

The roaring 2020s are upon us and the Manhattan Institute’s senior fellow Mark P. Mills is here to make sense of it. In The Last Optimist, Mills applies his knowledge as an author, businessman, and physicist to explore issues of the day and host insightful conversations with leading thinkers and innovators.