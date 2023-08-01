The Last Optimist: The Impossible Dream of EVs for Everyone Part 3

The ubiquitous clickbait headline about some new battery innovation that “changes everything” is just that; clickbait. The underlying realities of energy physics and electrical engineering determine the usefully foreseeable future and it’s not one with EVs cheaper, better and universal.

About The Last Optimist

The roaring 2020s are upon us and the Manhattan Institute’s senior fellow Mark P. Mills is here to make sense of it. In The Last Optimist, Mills applies his knowledge as an author, businessman, and physicist to explore issues of the day and host insightful conversations with leading thinkers and innovators.