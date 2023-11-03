The Last Optimist: Hybrid-electric Cars: Faster, Cheaper, Better and Fairer Way to Cut Oil Use

If one feels compelled, and by that, I mean if Congress and state policymakers feel compelled to subsidize ways to reduce the amount of oil used by vehicles on the roads, the facts point to hybrids making far more sense. Sales figures in recent months suggest that consumers think so too.

