The Future of School Choice: Where the Movement Is Headed | Corey DeAngelis & Jesse Arm

The school choice movement gained significant momentum in the wake of the pandemic shutdowns, which exposed the weaknesses of traditional public schools and the challenges of remote learning. As parents became increasingly aware of the quality and content of their children's education, many began to explore alternative schooling options. By offering a diverse range of choices, including charter schools, private schools, and homeschooling, the movement has inspired parents to find the best educational options for their children. Despite this, advocates of school choice continue to face opposition from teachers unions and skeptics across the political spectrum.

One such advocate is Corey DeAngelis, who has been a proponent of school choice since his time attending a magnet school in San Antonio, Texas. In this conversation, he discusses school choice advocates' recent victories in elections, the involvement of teachers unions in social activism, the role of faith-based institutions in education, the school choice playbook, the legality of religious charter schools, the gold standard school choice playbook, and activism and influencing change.

Corey A. DeAngelis is a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children and a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. He has been labeled the “school choice evangelist” and called “the most effective school choice advocate since Milton Friedman.” He is a regular on Fox News and frequently appears in The Wall Street Journal. DeAngelis is also the executive director at Educational Freedom Institute, a senior fellow at Reason Foundation, an adjunct scholar at Cato Institute, and a board member at Liberty Justice Center. He holds a Ph.D. in education policy from the University of Arkansas.

