On this week's episode of The Glenn Show, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter continue a friendly argument over Ibram X and discuss the far-reaching effects of the ideology of Kendi’s personal culpability for the collapse of his Center for Antiracist Research that he has come to represent. Below you will find the YouTube and Spotify links to watch and listen to the episode.

Follow Glenn Loury at The Glenn's Show on Spotify

Subscribe for more at glennloury.substack.com