Tech and the City
In the debut episode of Tech and the City, Manhattan Institute fellow Danny Crichton unpacks the U.S. government’s unprecedented decision to take a “golden share” in U.S. Steel as a condition for approving its sale to Japan’s Nippon Steel.
This special share gives the President the power to appoint a board member and influence key corporate decisions—despite holding no financial stake in the company. Supporters call it a safeguard for national interests, but critics argue it opens the door to political interference in private enterprise and undermines core capitalist principles.
Smart Policy, Straight to You
Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal