Tech and the City

In the debut episode of Tech and the City, Manhattan Institute fellow Danny Crichton unpacks the U.S. government’s unprecedented decision to take a “golden share” in U.S. Steel as a condition for approving its sale to Japan’s Nippon Steel.



This special share gives the President the power to appoint a board member and influence key corporate decisions—despite holding no financial stake in the company. Supporters call it a safeguard for national interests, but critics argue it opens the door to political interference in private enterprise and undermines core capitalist principles.