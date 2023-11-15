NYC Under Adams: Migrant Crisis, Budget Trends, and Subway Crime | Nicole Gelinas

In 2021, New Yorkers elected Eric Adams as the 110th mayor of New York City. Since assuming office, the Adams administration has grappled with a migrant crisis inundating the city's homeless services, staggering budget deficits caused by a decade of mismanagement, and a growing unease among citizens regarding safety on public transit, among other issues.

The Adams mayoral campaign promised to restore the city's safety and economic vitality. So how has New York City fared in the Adams era? In this episode, our guest, Nicole Gelinas, gives her perspective on Mayor Adams's administration and the challenges facing the city. She also discusses new investigations into Adams's campaign fundraising.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and a columnist at the New York Post. She writes on urban economics and finance. Gelinas is a CFA charterholder and the author of After the Fall: Saving Capitalism from Wall Street—and Washington (2011).

