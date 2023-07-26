Manhattan Insights: Why Black Americans Are Moving South

Americans have always been known to vote with their feet, even more than at the ballot box. With black Americans leaving cities in the Northeast and Midwest, the South is becoming an attractive destination for freedom and opportunity. Mene Ukueberuwa, a member of the Wall Street Journal Editorial board, leads this episode of Manhattan Insights. His guest, Charles Blain, is the President of the Urban Reform Institute. His research focuses on free market policies that promote economic opportunity. He understands the American black communities and attempts to explain the trend of black Americans moving to the Sunbelt region.

Follow Charles Blain on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cjblain10

Learn more about Urban Reform:

https://urbanreforminstitute.org/

https://twitter.com/urbanreformorg

https://twitter.com/urbanreforminst