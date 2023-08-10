Manhattan Insights: The Gender Identity Divide
Gender identity has quickly emerged as one of the most contentious topics in American cultural politics. However, the roots of this conflict can be traced back to a series of seemingly unrelated decisions made by overlooked political, legal, and educational actors years ago.
Leor Sapir, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, joins Reihan Salam to discuss the institutional origins of this intense cultural battle.
Follow Leor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeorSapir
Related readings:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/medical-journals-false-consensus-on-gender-affirming-care-sex-change-procedure-transgender-f10cd52b
https://www.city-journal.org/article/are-gender-ideology-debates-depolarizing
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/4070174-why-europe-and-america-are-going-in-opposite-directions-on-youth-transgender-medicine/