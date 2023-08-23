Manhattan Insights: Supreme Court's Seismic Summer

This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered rulings on such contentious issues as voting rights, student loans, and race-conscious college admissions. Amidst dissent from academics, journalists, and activists who challenge the Court's decisions, we confront a pressing question: should Americans be concerned about the Supreme Court's long-term legitimacy?

Ilya Shapiro is a Manhattan Institute senior fellow and director of constitutional studies. He is the author of several books, including the forthcoming Canceling Justice: The Illiberal Takeover of Legal Education (Harper Collins). Ilya joins host Reihan Salam to discuss what lies ahead for the Roberts Court and more.

